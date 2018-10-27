Russia's Transneft resumes oil supplies to Rosneft Black Sea Tuapse refinery: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) has resumed oil supplies to Rosneft Black Sea Tuapse refinery after floods affected the pipeline’s operations earlier this week, Interfax reported, citing Transneft.

On Friday, Transneft said it was repairing the affected part of the Tikhoretsk-Tuapse-1 pipeline.

The refinery said in a separate statement that it was operating despite the floods but it would adjust its October production plans in light of the pipeline suspension.