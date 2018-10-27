FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 27, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia's Transneft resumes oil supplies to Rosneft Black Sea Tuapse refinery: Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) has resumed oil supplies to Rosneft Black Sea Tuapse refinery after floods affected the pipeline’s operations earlier this week, Interfax reported, citing Transneft.

On Friday, Transneft said it was repairing the affected part of the Tikhoretsk-Tuapse-1 pipeline.

The refinery said in a separate statement that it was operating despite the floods but it would adjust its October production plans in light of the pipeline suspension.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.