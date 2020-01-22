Russia's Yandex says CEO Volozh to sell some shares in 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex (YNDX.O) said on Wednesday its founder and CEO Arkady Volozh intends to sell a limited number of his shares in the company, a document published by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
The company said Volozh and his family trust may sell up to a total of 2,029,580 Class A shares over the next year.
Yandex shareholders approved governance changes in December, which assuaged Kremlin fears about potential foreign influence.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle