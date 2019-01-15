Zimbabwe says it may need Russia to help modernize its army: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Zimbabwe may need Russian help in modernizing its army in the future, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Tuesday during a trip to Moscow.
Russia has signed at least 19 military cooperation deals with governments in sub-Saharan Africa since 2014, when it came under Western sanctions for annexing Crimea and stepped up efforts to diversify its economic and diplomatic partnerships.
