World News
January 15, 2019 / 8:44 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Zimbabwe says it may need Russia to help modernize its army: RIA

1 Min Read

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers a speech as he visits an office of Russian diamond producer Alrosa in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Zimbabwe may need Russian help in modernizing its army in the future, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Tuesday during a trip to Moscow.

Russia has signed at least 19 military cooperation deals with governments in sub-Saharan Africa since 2014, when it came under Western sanctions for annexing Crimea and stepped up efforts to diversify its economic and diplomatic partnerships.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth

