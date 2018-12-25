Russian Finance Ministry may issue more Eurobonds in euros in 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry is considering issuing Eurobonds in euros and possibly yuan in 2019 and the amount of the euro deal could be higher than in 2018, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

He also said it would be hard to fulfill the borrowing plan of Russia’s government bonds known as OFZs for 2019 in full. “Of course, a lot will depend on whether there will be restrictions on debt or not next year,” Siluanov said.

The U.S. Senate has proposed new sanctions against Russia that would effectively prevent U.S. and other big foreign investors from purchasing newly-issued Russian debt.