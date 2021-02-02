Russian police detain more than 900 people as court rules on Navalny: protest monitor

A man sits in a police vehicle during a demonstration after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police detained more than 900 people at protests in favor of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sent to jail by a court on Tuesday for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

Police detained Navalny’s supporters early on Tuesday as they tried to gather near the court to support him during the ruling. After the ruling, Navalny’s allies called on his supporters to protest in the centre of Moscow.

The Moscow court handed Navalny a three-and-a-half-year sentence, but his lawyer said the anti-corruption blogger would actually serve two years and eight months in jail because of time already spent under house arrest.

His lawyers said they would appeal. The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny.