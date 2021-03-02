U.S. Treasury Department slaps sanctions on seven Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

FILE PHOTO: Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia June 16, 2020. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on seven Russian government officials in response to Moscow’s attempt to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent.

Among those blacklisted by the Treasury were Andrei Yarin, the chief of the Kremlin’s domestic policy directorate; Alexander Bortnikov, the Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB); and deputy ministers of defense Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, among others, according to a statement.