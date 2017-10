A polling staff member counts ballots at a polling centre in Kigali, Rwanda, August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda’s incumbent leader Paul Kagame won 98.63 percent of the votes in Friday’s presidential polls, according to a final tally released on Saturday.

“The winner is Paul Kagame with 98.63,” said Kalisa Mbanda, chairman of the National Electoral Commission.