December 6, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Critic of Rwandan president cleared of insurrection and forgery

1 Min Read

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda’s high court on Thursday acquitted Diane Rwigara, a critic of veteran president Paul Kagame, of charges that included inciting insurrection and forgery of documents.

“Court rules that Diane Rwigara is innocent,” judge Xavier Ndahayo, one of a panel of three judges, told a packed courtroom in the capital Kigali.

Rwigara’s mother was also acquitted alongside her daughter of charges of inciting insurrection and discrimination.

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Kevin Liffey

