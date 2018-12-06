Critic of Rwandan president cleared of insurrection and forgery

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda’s high court on Thursday acquitted Diane Rwigara, a critic of veteran president Paul Kagame, of charges that included inciting insurrection and forgery of documents.

“Court rules that Diane Rwigara is innocent,” judge Xavier Ndahayo, one of a panel of three judges, told a packed courtroom in the capital Kigali.

Rwigara’s mother was also acquitted alongside her daughter of charges of inciting insurrection and discrimination.