U.S. calls for fair and transparent legal process for 'Hotel Rwanda hero'

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, sits inside the courtroom in Kigali, Rwanda February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday urged the Rwandan government to provide humane treatment and a fair and transparent legal process in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, who was charged with terrorism-related offences in a Kigali court.

His family say Rusesabagina, a critic of President Paul Kagame, is in poor health and his trial is a sham. Rwanda’s government says he has fomented violence and directed deadly attacks on its territory from exile.