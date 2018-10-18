Rwandan president appoints new foreign, defense ministers in reshuffle

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame appointed new ministers of defense and foreign affairs in a cabinet reshuffle announced late on Thursday.

Albert Murasira, an army general, replaced long-serving James Kabarebe as defense minister, the president’s office said, without giving a reason for the decision.

Richard Sezibera, a former secretary general of the East African Community regional bloc, became foreign minister, replacing Louise Mushikiwabo, who was named head of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) last week.

The president also named new ministers for local government, trade and industry, ICT and innovation, gender and family promotion, and sports and culture, as well as a new police chief and an external security head.