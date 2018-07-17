Italy's Rai Way keen on tie-up with EI Towers 'under certain conditions': source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian towers group Rai Way is interested in a combination with peer EI Towers, but under certain conditions, starting with the price, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset, has joined forces with infrastructure fund F2i to launch a takeover bid for EI Towers, in a move widely expected to spur further consolidation in the Italian masts sector.
