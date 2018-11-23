German coal commission says report on exit from coal completely unfounded

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s coal commission said on Friday a magazine report saying the commission aimed to shut down coal-powered plants in western Germany corresponding to 37 gigawatts between 2022 and 2030 was “completely unfounded”.

Der Spiegel earlier reported that the commission recommended to start shutting down most power plants in western Germany in 2022 whereas plants in the eastern part of the country should not go offline before a second phase would start in 2030.

The coal commission, which includes politicians, experts and lobbyists, is in charge of finding a strategy for Germany’s exit from coal and is due to publish its final report in early 2019.