RWE will seek damages in case of sudden coal exit - Die Zeit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Power firm RWE will seek damages if Germany decides to shut down coal-fired power plants right away as part of an ongoing process to come up with a roadmap of how to phase out the fuel as an energy source.
“Should the government decide an abrupt exit I would claim back what is being done to us,” Rolf Martin Schmitz told Die Zeit weekly in comments published on Wednesday. “The companies would be expropriated - as was the case with nuclear energy. And they would have to be compensated for that.”
Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal