October 17, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

RWE will seek damages in case of sudden coal exit - Die Zeit

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Power firm RWE will seek damages if Germany decides to shut down coal-fired power plants right away as part of an ongoing process to come up with a roadmap of how to phase out the fuel as an energy source.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies is seen at block F/G of RWE's new coal power plant in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

“Should the government decide an abrupt exit I would claim back what is being done to us,” Rolf Martin Schmitz told Die Zeit weekly in comments published on Wednesday. “The companies would be expropriated - as was the case with nuclear energy. And they would have to be compensated for that.”

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

