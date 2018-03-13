FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 1:08 PM / in 21 hours

E.ON says could gain control of Innogy without higher offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - E.ON (EONGn.DE) could gain full control of Innogy (IGY.DE) without raising its 40-euros-per-share ($49.5) bid for minority shareholders, its Chief Executive said after clinching a deal to buy RWE’s (RWEG.DE) 76.8 percent majority stake in the group.

    E.ON had identified multiple ways to do this, Johannes Teyssen told analysts during a call without specifying, adding the group would not fall victim to “funny ideas” by potential activist shareholders.

    ($1 = 0.8083 euros)

    Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Edward Taylor

