RWE says analysing Texan cold snap, conditions specific to region

FILE PHOTO: Buddy and Barbara Preston try to fix a pipe, which froze, as the state of Texas experiences widespread power outages and record-breaking temperatures in Houston, U.S., February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German power utility RWE is analysing events in the U.S state of Texas where power losses due to extremely cold weather caused it to rack up 400 million euros ($477 million) in related losses to date, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“Nobody was prepared for such cold conditions,” Chief Executive Markus Krebber said in a call with reporters after presenting financial results.

The twin impact of unprecedented local weather effects and isolated grids in the region were a scenario unlikely to be seen Europe and there are no immediate lessons on how to guard against this happening elsewhere, he added.

($1 = 0.8384 euros)