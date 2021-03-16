RWE says analysing Texan cold snap, conditions specific to region

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German power utility RWE is analysing events in the U.S state of Texas where power losses due to extremely cold weather caused it to rack up 400 million euros ($477 million) in related losses to date, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
“Nobody was prepared for such cold conditions,” Chief Executive Markus Krebber said in a call with reporters after presenting financial results.
The twin impact of unprecedented local weather effects and isolated grids in the region were a scenario unlikely to be seen Europe and there are no immediate lessons on how to guard against this happening elsewhere, he added.
($1 = 0.8384 euros)
