March 13, 2018 / 2:28 PM / in a day

RWE sees limited synergies from renewables integration: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s RWE (RWEG.DE) sees only limited synergies from the integration of E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) and Innogy’s (IGY.DE) renewable assets as part of an announced reshuffle among the country’s top 3 utilities.

    During a call with analysts, Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz put the synergies from that part of the integration at about 50 million euros ($61.9 million). E.ON late on Monday said it expected total synergies of 600-800 million euros from the whole deal. [nASO0001UB]

    ($1 = 0.8084 euros)

    Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Edward Taylor

