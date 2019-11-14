RWE could sell stake in Turkish gas-fired power plant

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s No.1 electricity provider, could decide to sell its 70% stake it holds in the 775 megawatt gas-fired power plants in the Turkish city of Denizli if there are buyers, its chief financial officer said.
“You can imagine that we are not having a great time with it at the moment,” Markus Krebber told journalists after releasing nine-month results, but added that the group was not actively pursuing a sale at the moment.
RWE owns 70% in RWE & Turcas Guney Elektrik Uretim A.S., a joint venture with Turcas Petrol that owns the plant. Turcas owns the remaining 30%.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa