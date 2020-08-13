RWE eyes upper end of outlook range after strong first-half

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German utility and and energy supplier RWE is pictured next to a traffic light outside RWE's lignite power plant in Weisweiler near the western German city of Aachen, Germany, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany’s biggest electricity producer, on Thursday said it will reach the upper end of its 2020 outlook for both core and operating profit after what it says was a strong first half.

Europe’s No.3 renewables player posted an 18% rise in first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), citing capacity market payments in Britain, higher wholesale power prices and stronger winds.

“The coronavirus continues to cast a shadow over the global economy,” CFO Markus Krebber said. “But RWE has weathered these difficult times well so far, and this is also reflected in our business performance for the first six months.”

The group said it now expects to hit the upper end of the forecast range for adjusted EBITDA and EBIT, which are expected to come in at 2.7 billion to 3.0 billion euros ($3.2-$3.5 billion) and 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion euros, respectively.

Among its business units, the strongest increase occurred at its coal and nuclear division, where higher wholesale prices led adjusted EBITDA to more than double in the first half to 310 million euros.