September 14, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UK public pension group calls for 'oppose' votes at Ryanair AGM

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) on Friday said it had recommended members vote against Ryanair’s financial report and accounts at its annual general meeting next week, as well as the re-election of the chairman.

A Ryanair aircraft stands on the tarmac at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport during a strike of their pilots and cabin crew in Hahn, near Frankfurt, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The group, whose members schemes run around 230 billion pounds ($301.21 billion) on behalf of teachers, cleaning staff and other public workers, said its recommendations reflected “significant concerns” about Ryanair’s treatment of workers.

Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan

