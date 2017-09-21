FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair offers pay rise to some pilots on top of bonus
#Business News
September 21, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in a month

Ryanair offers pay rise to some pilots on top of bonus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair will hand pilots at some of its largest bases a 10,000 euro annual pay rise on top of a 12,000 euro bonus offered this week to those who help the airline alleviate a pilot shortage, Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said on Thursday.

A copy of the Ryanair AGM report is seen at the Ryanair AGM in Dublin, Ireland September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Pilots were offered the bonus in exchange for working an additional 10 days to plug a shortage that last week forced Ryanair to cancel more than 2,000 flights in September and October.

Pilots at London Stansted, Dublin, Frankfurt and Berlin have now been offered an additional 10,000 euros per year, O‘Leary told a news conference. Similar offers may be made at other airports, but that will depend on whether those bases have a surplus of pilots, he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Padraic Halpin and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
