Ryanair says priority is current Boeing 737 MAX order

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I is prioritising getting a current order of up to 210 of Boeing's troubled 737 MAX aircraft in the sky next year, the chief executive of its main airlines business said on Friday in response to a report that it was looking to buy more planes.

The Irish Independent newspaper reported that Ryanair, one of the largest customers for the jet that was grounded worldwide in early 2019, is eyeing an order for between 150 and 200 MAX aircraft, potentially by the end of the year.

“We’ve a current order with Boeing for 210 MAX aircraft, 135 of those firm orders and 75 options. We’re working with Boeing at the moment and our priority is to get that order back into service and we expect that to be in early 2021,” Eddie Wilson told national broadcaster RTE.