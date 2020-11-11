Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace and Defense

Ryanair would not expect to pay Boeing tariffs

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair logo is pictured on the the jacket of a cabin crew member ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels, Belgium September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair RYA.I would not expect to have to pay extra for aircraft deliveries due to a new 15% tariff announced by the European Union this week on Boeing aircraft, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

“We wouldn’t be paying them,” Eddie Wilson, Chief Executive of Ryanair DAC, the largest of the Ryanair Group’s four airlines, told a virtual CAPA aviation summit when asked about the tariffs.

But he said that Ryanair expected that the victory of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would lead to a “reset” in the trade dispute in any case.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens

