FILE PHOTO: Kenny Jacobs, Chief Marketing Officer of Ryanair addresses the media during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ryanair does not expect to see strike action in Germany or any other European markets, Kenny Jacobs, the Irish airline’s chief marketing officer, said on Wednesday.

Ryanair suffered a series of damaging strikes last year after bowing to pressure to recognize unions for the first time. That contributed to the weakest annual profit in four years in figures reported in May.