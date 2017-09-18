EU warns Ryanair on cancellation reimbursement, compensation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) has to comply with EU passenger rights, including possible reimbursement and compensation, over its plans to cancel between 40 and 50 flights per day until the end of October, the European Commission said on Monday.

“Airlines operating in the EU need to respect the European rules.... Passengers whose flights are canceled have a comprehensive set of rights,” a Commission spokesman told a news conference.

He said it was not for the Commission to comment on the operational decisions of an airline, but that Ryanair had to comply with the rules.

“We have to check if all this is respected by Ryanair. For instance, you are entitled to reimbursement if you are not warned two weeks in advance,” he said.