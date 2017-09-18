Norwegian Air no longer in talks on connection deal with Ryanair

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) said on Monday it was no longer discussing a flight connection agreement with Ryanair (RYA.I), after it reached a similar deal with easyJet (EZJ.L).

A Ryanair aircraft lands at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

“We are delighted to have entered into partnership with easyJet which was an obvious and natural fit for each airlines’ large and growing networks. Previous discussions with Ryanair are no longer active,” the Norwegian carrier said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Ryanair said earlier on Monday that the talks had ended.