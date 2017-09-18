FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
September 18, 2017 / 3:27 PM / in a month

Ryanair CEO vows damaging cancellation 'mess' will not happen again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair’s decision to cancel flights for the next six weeks to cope with a backlog of staff leave would not recur next year but had clearly caused reputational damage, chief executive Michael O‘Leary said on Monday.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary attends a news conference in Rome, Italy, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Ryanair published the full list of cancellations - that it said was now less than 50 flights per day - and said where possible, they had been allocated to its bigger base airports where it could offer disrupted customers the maximum number of alternative flights.

“This issue will not recur in 2018 as Ryanair goes back onto a 12-month calendar leave. Ryanair is not short of pilots - we were able to fully crew our peak summer schedule,” O‘Leary told a news conference, adding that the disruption was a “mess of our own making.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
