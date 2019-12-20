Ruling on Ryanair bid to delay COO's easyJet move set for December 23

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish High Court will rule on Monday Dec. 23 on whether Ryanair (RYA.I) can prevent its operations chief Peter Bellew from joining arch-rival easyJet (EZJ.L) until 2021, a court official said on Friday.
Ryanair has argued that Bellew possesses information of competitive value and that he is bound by a non-compete clause.
Former Malaysia Airlines boss Bellew denies he is subject to the clause and plans to start working with the British airline at the start of 2020 after completing a six-month notice period.
The verdict had been due on Friday, but was delayed, the official said.
Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Evans