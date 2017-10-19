FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair, Google and eDreams reach settlement over advertisements
October 19, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 days ago

Ryanair, Google and eDreams reach settlement over advertisements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair reached a settlement with Google and online travel agent eDreams to end legal proceedings in the Irish High Court over what it said were misleading advertisements for Ryanair flights, the airline said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair commercial passenger jets are seen at Barcelona El-Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. Picture taken October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Ryanair accused Google in 2015 of allowing eDreams to use “misleading” subdomain www.Ryanair.eDreams.com and a website with branding similar to Ryanair’s to sell plane tickets at higher prices than on the Irish airline’s own website.

Ryanair said terms of the settlement would remain confidential.

Ryanair, Google and eDreams said in a statement that they were pleased to have resolved the issue.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

