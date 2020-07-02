Ryanair resumes flights from Greece after four-month grounding

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

ATHENS (Reuters) - Low cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) resumed flights from Athens after a near four-month grounding due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, it said on Thursday.

A flight from Athens to Rome’s Ciampino airport marked the first of Ryanair’s summer schedule for Athens on June 24. The airline started operating its full schedule on July 1 across 30 routes to destinations including Bologna and Berlin.

Greece reopened its regional airports to international travellers on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on a recovery in tourism after a three-month lockdown.

The country has managed to contain coronavirus infections to 3,409 since its first case in February but its economy is expected to contract by 8% this year, hurt by a slump in tourism.