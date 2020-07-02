Ryanair resumes flights from Greece after four-month grounding

ATHENS (Reuters) - Low cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) resumed flights from Athens after a near four-month grounding due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, it said on Thursday.
A flight from Athens to Rome’s Ciampino airport marked the first of Ryanair’s summer schedule for Athens on June 24. The airline started operating its full schedule on July 1 across 30 routes to destinations including Bologna and Berlin.
Greece reopened its regional airports to international travellers on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on a recovery in tourism after a three-month lockdown.
The country has managed to contain coronavirus infections to 3,409 since its first case in February but its economy is expected to contract by 8% this year, hurt by a slump in tourism.
Reporting by George Georgiopoulos;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle