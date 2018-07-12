FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 8:29 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Ryanair's pilots union in Ireland says more industrial action possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair’s pilot union in Ireland said further industrial action is possible after Thursday’s 24-hour strike and warned it would only restart negotiations with management if it was convinced that talks would be meaningful and on a level playing field.

“The prospect of further industrial action cannot be ruled out at this stage,” FORSA/IALPA union official Angela Kirk said in an interview with state broadcaster RTE.

Pilots in Ireland, Ryanair’s home country, held a strike for the first time on Thursday as they demanded better conditions from Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, which is trying to stave off a wave of industrial action across its network.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely

