Ryanair's pilots union in Ireland says more industrial action possible

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair’s pilot union in Ireland said further industrial action is possible after Thursday’s 24-hour strike and warned it would only restart negotiations with management if it was convinced that talks would be meaningful and on a level playing field.

“The prospect of further industrial action cannot be ruled out at this stage,” FORSA/IALPA union official Angela Kirk said in an interview with state broadcaster RTE.

Pilots in Ireland, Ryanair’s home country, held a strike for the first time on Thursday as they demanded better conditions from Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, which is trying to stave off a wave of industrial action across its network.