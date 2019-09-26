Ryanair not interested in buying Thomas Cook airlines

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary holds a news conference in Machelen near Brussels, Belgium October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

VIENNA (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) is not interested in taking over any of the airlines of travel firm Thomas Cook (TCG.F), which has gone into liquidation, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Thomas Cook’s independent airline units Condor and its Nordic Ving group have both said they are looking for new owners.

“Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline,” said Michael O’Leary at a news conference in Vienna.

However, Ryanair might be interested in some of Thomas Cook’s slots in Britain, he said.