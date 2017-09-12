Ryanair adds more planes, routes at Frankfurt airport

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Tuesday it would base three more aircraft at Frankfurt airport from summer 2018 to add 34 new routes including Athens, Lisbon and Marseille.

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair aircraft lands at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

That brings the number of planes it has at Germany’s biggest airport to 10, encroaching further onto rival Lufthansa’s territory.

An increase in flights from low-cost carriers is helping Frankfurt airport operator Fraport to boost passenger numbers this year, with the company saying earlier it had seen a 5 percent increase in August.

Asked at a news conference whether Ryanair could grow further at Frankfurt airport after next summer, Chief Commercial Officer David O‘Brien said that depended largely on the competitive environment.

“We’ve recently added Munich, we may do more there. If (Berlin) Tegel stays open... it’s conceivable that we would put more aircraft there,” he said.