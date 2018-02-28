Ryanair CEO hopes to complete negotiations with Italian pilots soon

ROME (Reuters) - Ryanair hopes to wrap up shortly negotiations with Italy’s main pilots’ union, ANPAC, the airline’s Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said on Wednesday.

O‘Leary told reporters he expected a deal within two weeks at most, adding that tax issues were holding up the accord.

The airline averted widespread strikes ahead of Christmas by announcing plans to recognize pilots’ unions for the first time in its 32-year history and is talking with various organizations around Europe.

O‘Leary said Ryanair was also negotiating with Italy’s ANPAV flight assistants’ union and hopes to reach a deal with them too shortly.