Potential Ryanair job cuts remain at 3,000: spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels, Belgium March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) is still planning around 3,000 additional job losses if it cannot agree pay cuts with pilots and cabin crew, a spokeswoman for the airline said on Wednesday.

Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary earlier told the BBC that the airline had announced about 3,500 job losses, but the spokeswoman later clarified that Ryanair’s plans to cut 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs had not changed.

Europe’s biggest budget airline has cut more than 250 staff from its offices around Europe and the additional potential cuts would be split between pilots and cabin crew, with whom the company is currently in pay negotiations.

“We’re looking for 20% from the best paid captains, 5% from the lowest paid flight attendants and we think if we can negotiate those pay cuts by agreement, we can avoid most but not all job losses.” O’Leary told BBC TV.