Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 9, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Laudamotion expects delivery of 18 Airbus planes until mid-2019

VIENNA (Reuters) - Laudamotion said on Tuesday it had ordered 18 Airbus A320 planes which will be delivered successively until summer 2019.

A Laudamotion Airbus A320 plane is seen at the airport in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“The planes we have to redeliver to Lufthansa will be successively replaced,” a spokeswoman said, adding that the Airbus fleet would also be increased. “We have ordered 18 Airbus A320 which will all be delivered until summer next year.”

(This version of the story is an official correction after Laudamotion said it had ordered 18 planes not 19)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Edmund Blair

