Malaysia Airlines says announcement of CEO move to Ryanair 'unexpected'

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair’s announcement on Tuesday that it had hired Malaysia Airline Chief Executive Peter Bellew was “unexpected” the Asian carrier said in a statement, adding that its board would meet to discuss the move.

Ryanair (RYA.I) said in a statement that Bellew would take over as its chief operations officer on Dec. 1. [L8N1MS2OH]

“At a press conference with Malaysian and international media on 27 September 2017, Bellew had expressed his commitment to Malaysia Airlines,” the Malaysia Airlines statement said.

“The turnaround of Malaysia Airlines remains on track and on schedule,” it added.