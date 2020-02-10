Exclusive: Ryanair marketing chief Jacobs to leave in April

Kenny Jacobs, Chief Marketing Officer of Ryanair addresses the media during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs, who spearheaded the airline’s drive to improve customer service, is to leave his position after six years at the end of April to pursue other challenges, he told Reuters on Monday.

Jacobs, joined Ryanair at the start of 2014, was the architect of the airline’s ‘Always Getting Better’ drive to improve customer service and was charged with overhauling the company’s web site to adapt to individual customer preferences.

“I will enjoy a summer off with family and then look for my next challenge,” Jacobs said.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said in an emailed statement that Ryanair’s digital presence and customer service had been transformed under Jacobs over the past six years.

“He has championed many of the successful customer service improvements we have launched in recent years, which has underpinned our successful growth and evolution,” O’Leary said.

The move comes as Ryanair shifts to a group structure, appointing chief executives to lead several smaller subsidiaries, with each reporting to O’Leary as group chief executive.

His exit comes a month after Ryanair’s chief operating officer Peter Bellew joined rival easyJet (EZJ.L) after a court case that found his 12-month non-compete clause was unenforceable.