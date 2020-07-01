Ryanair sees 'very strong' July bookings but ticket prices lower than ever

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737 is seen at Luton Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Luton, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair has seen “very strong” bookings for the first two weeks of July across its network, which it largely reopened on Wednesday, but expects ticket prices to be lower than ever for 12 months, Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said.

It will likely take until 2022 or 2023 for ticket prices to return to the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, O’Leary told Reuters. He said he expect to fly 4.5 million passengers in July and 5.5-6 million in August.