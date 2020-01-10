Ryanair raises profit forecast on strong holiday season

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair logo is pictured on the the jacket of a cabin crew member ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels, Belgium September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) raised its guidance for full-year profit after tax by between 17% and 19% on Friday, due to a better-than-expected performance during the Christmas and New Year travel period and stronger forward bookings.

Europe’s largest low-cost operator now expects a profit of between 950 million and 1.05 billion euros for its financial year to the end of March, versus the 800 to 900 million euro range it guided in November.

Ryanair said based on current trading, it expected to finish close to the mid-point of this new range and the 1.02 billion euros it posted in its previous financial year, the airline’s weakest annual profit in four years.

The Irish carrier said on Friday that forward bookings for January to April were running 1% ahead of this time last year, and that it believed this would lead to slightly better-than-expected average fares in its fourth quarter.

Full year passenger numbers would grow to 154 million from the previously estimated 153 million as a result, it added.

At the same time, Ryanair said its Austrian subsidiary, Laudamotion, continued to underperform, with average fares over Christmas lower than expected, despite strong traffic growth and high load factors.

Laudamotion’s net loss for the full year would therefore widen from under 80 million euros to around 90 million euros, Ryanair said.