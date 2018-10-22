FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ryanair CEO 'wouldn't rule out' downgrade to fare forecast

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary on Monday said he would not rule out a downgrade to the low-cost carrier’s forecast for average fares in the six months to March from the current estimate of a 2 percent fall.

“I wouldn’t rule out that our yield guidance could move for the winter from -2 (percent) to -3. I don’t think it will go to -4,” O’Leary told an analyst call after announcing results for the six months to Sept. 30.

“I think there will be more bad news before there is good news this winter.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

