Ryanair CEO 'wouldn't rule out' downgrade to fare forecast

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary on Monday said he would not rule out a downgrade to the low-cost carrier’s forecast for average fares in the six months to March from the current estimate of a 2 percent fall.

“I wouldn’t rule out that our yield guidance could move for the winter from -2 (percent) to -3. I don’t think it will go to -4,” O’Leary told an analyst call after announcing results for the six months to Sept. 30.

“I think there will be more bad news before there is good news this winter.”