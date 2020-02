Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane EI-EKG approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) chief executive Michael O’Leary on Monday said his airline was coming to the stage when it would make sense to slow its target growth rate to 4-5% per year rather than its peak growth rates of 8-9% percent.

“We do not want to be growing at breakneck speed” in the coming years, O’Leary told analysts in a conference call.