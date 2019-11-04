Ryanair says 'real risk' it will have no MAX aircraft to fly next summer

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair commercial passenger jet takes off in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) on Monday said there was a real risk that it would have no Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft flying next summer if there are additional delays to the return to service of the grounded aircraft.

“We have now reduced our expectation of 30 MAX aircraft being delivered to us in advance of peak summer 2020 down to 20 aircraft and there is a real risk of none,” Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said in a video presentation.

“We have already reduced our passenger growth forecast ... we may have to cut that again but frankly there is no point in keeping on changing the number until we get more certainty,” he said.