February 5, 2018 / 11:38 AM / in an hour

Ryanair says ticket price rises likely to lag oil by 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) expects higher oil prices to push up short-haul air fares in Europe, but not until 2019, chief executive Michael O‘Leary said on Friday.

    The global Brent crude benchmark LCOc1 briefly climbed above $70 a barrel in January for the first time in three years, up from about $50 for much of last year.

    “I think the big challenge for airlines this year is that oil is up around $70 a barrel,” O‘Leary told a conference call with investors, adding that the upward pressure on pricing is more likely in 2019 than this year.

    Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman

