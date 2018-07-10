FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pilot strike forces Ryanair to cancel 10 percent of Irish July 12 flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair said it would cancel up to 30 of its 290 Irish flights on Thursday as a result of a planned pilots’ strike, limiting the disruption to high frequency British-Irish routes but warned further disruptions could not be ruled out.

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair aeroplane prepares to land at Dublin airport in Dublin, Ireland September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Pilots directly employed by Ryanair and who are members of its Irish trade union voted to go on strike for the first time after the union said last week that the budget carrier had failed to meet demands over new working practices.

“These coordinated strike threats are designed to cause unnecessary disruption to customers and damage Ryanair’s low fare model, for the benefit of high fare competitor airlines in Ireland and Germany,” Ryanair said in a statement.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman

