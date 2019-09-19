Ryanair warns UK pilots of losing benefits if strikes continue: union

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair logo is pictured on the the jacket of a cabin crew member ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels, Belgium September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

(Reuters) - The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said here on Thursday that Ryanair (RYA.I) pilots in the UK have been told by the airline that their benefits will be removed should they take part in strike action started on Wednesday.

Ryanair members of pilots union BALPA announced a further seven days of strikes earlier this month, after their latest walkout came to an end, having caused little disruption for the low-cost airline.

Widespread strikes over pay and conditions a year ago forced Ryanair to cancel hundreds of flights, hitting its profits in the busy summer months. But a series of strikes in Britain, Spain and Portugal in recent weeks has caused minimal disruption.

BALPA members had planned to walk out again on Sept. 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29. Some of these strikes coincide with multi-day strikes by Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Spain.

The association said on Thursday that it still hopes to meet with Ryanair on Friday or the coming Monday, although they still have not heard from the airline.