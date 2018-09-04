FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 6:26 AM / a minute ago

Ryanair passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Europe’s largest low-cost airline Ryanair flew 9 percent more passengers in August than a year ago, it said on Tuesday, its purchase of Austrian carrier Laudamotion helping offset the impact of strikes and staff shortages.

Aircrafts of low-cost airliner Ryanair are parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement at Weeze airport, Germany, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Ryanair came to terms with its Irish pilots late last month after strikes and shortages caused 550 flight cancellations in August compared to just 27 a year ago.

Traffic at another European budget carrier, Wizzair, which competes with Ryanair in eastern Europe, was up 20 percent year on year, Wizzair said separately.

Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Chris Peters

