Ryanair passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August

(Reuters) - Europe’s largest low-cost airline Ryanair flew 9 percent more passengers in August than a year ago, it said on Tuesday, its purchase of Austrian carrier Laudamotion helping offset the impact of strikes and staff shortages.
Ryanair came to terms with its Irish pilots late last month after strikes and shortages caused 550 flight cancellations in August compared to just 27 a year ago.
Traffic at another European budget carrier, Wizzair, which competes with Ryanair in eastern Europe, was up 20 percent year on year, Wizzair said separately.
