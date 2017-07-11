Ukraine PM says government wants to resume Ryanair talks

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Tuesday that Ukraine wants to resume talks with Irish low-cost airline Ryanair after it cancelled plans to fly to Kiev for the first time over alleged protectionism in negotiations.

Groysman said he had held a special meeting with the heads of the infrastructure ministry and main Kiev airport following Ryanair's decision.

"We decided to resume the negotiation process with Ryanair," Groysman said in a statement.