Ukraine PM says government wants to resume Ryanair talks
July 11, 2017 / 1:07 PM / in a month

Ukraine PM says government wants to resume Ryanair talks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman gestures during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine April 11, 2017.Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Tuesday that Ukraine wants to resume talks with Irish low-cost airline Ryanair after it cancelled plans to fly to Kiev for the first time over alleged protectionism in negotiations.

Groysman said he had held a special meeting with the heads of the infrastructure ministry and main Kiev airport following Ryanair's decision.

"We decided to resume the negotiation process with Ryanair," Groysman said in a statement.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

