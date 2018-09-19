BALPA union sees Ryanair industrial unrest continuing for foreseeable future

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said on Wednesday that it expected industrial unrest at Ryanair (RYA.I) across Europe to continue for the foreseeable future.

FILE PHOTO: An aircraft of low-cost airline Ryanair is parked behind a fence at the tarmac of Weeze Airport, near the German-Dutch border, during a strike of its crews, protesting the slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement in Weeze, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

“The industrial unrest in Ryanair across Europe and among pilots and cabin crew is, in my opinion, likely to continue for the foreseeable future,” BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement.

The union also urged Ryanair shareholders to replace CEO Michael O’Leary and Chairman David Bonderman at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.