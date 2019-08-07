Business News
August 7, 2019 / 5:20 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Ryanair pilots vote to strike

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from Riga International Airport, Latvia on March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Members of Ryanair’s British pilot union have voted for strike action in a ballot triggered by a dispute over working conditions, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said on Wednesday.

According to the union, there will be a two-day strike from August 22, and a second strike from the early hours of September 2 until just before midnight on September 4.

Balpa said 79.5% of the ballots cast backed the action.

The strike is a setback for management at Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, which in recent months said it had largely resolved an industrial relations dispute with pilots and cabin crew that led to a series of damaging strikes last year.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below